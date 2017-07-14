Evening traffic report for July 14

Here’s what you may run into on your Friday evening commute:
- Hit-and-run crash, Cortez Road at 20th Street West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported
- Debris in right lane of Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 210 in Sarasota
- Crash, 53rd Avenue West at 5th Street Circle West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported
- Crash, I-75 northbound at mile marker 195, Nokomis, left lane blocked, debris in southbound lane
- Crash, I-75 southbound at mile marker 200, roadway clear
- Crash, U.S. 301 at State Road 70, Bradenton, no roadblock reported
- Crash, 34th Street West at 57th Avenue West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported
- Crash with injuries, Interstate I-75 southbound at mile marker 200, Sarasota, roadway is clear
- Hit-and-run crash, Interstate 275 northbound at mile marker 23, St. Petersburg, no roadblock reported
- Crash, I-275 northbound, mile marker 26, St. Petersburg, no roadblock reported
