July 14, 2017 5:07 PM

Evening traffic report for July 14

By Sara Nealeigh

Here’s what you may run into on your Friday evening commute:

  • Hit-and-run crash, Cortez Road at 20th Street West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported
  • Debris in right lane of Interstate 75 southbound at mile marker 210 in Sarasota
  • Crash, 53rd Avenue West at 5th Street Circle West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported
  • Crash, I-75 northbound at mile marker 195, Nokomis, left lane blocked, debris in southbound lane
  • Crash, I-75 southbound at mile marker 200, roadway clear
  • Crash, U.S. 301 at State Road 70, Bradenton, no roadblock reported
  • Crash, 34th Street West at 57th Avenue West, Bradenton, no roadblock reported
  • Crash with injuries, Interstate I-75 southbound at mile marker 200, Sarasota, roadway is clear
  • Hit-and-run crash, Interstate 275 northbound at mile marker 23, St. Petersburg, no roadblock reported
  • Crash, I-275 northbound, mile marker 26, St. Petersburg, no roadblock reported

