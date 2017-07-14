This screenshot of Wildlife, Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center’s Facebook page shows a post about a raccoon that gave birth in a car.
July 14, 2017 9:43 AM

Raccoon gives birth to two in car

By Hannah Morse

Sometimes, human mothers are faced with the inevitable decision of giving birth in the car on their way to the hospital.

But for a raccoon mother, this might be a first.

As a car in Manatee County was being serviced, a pregnant raccoon climbed through a window’s plastic covering on Wednesday and gave birth in the back seat and trunk, according to a Facebook post by Wildlife, Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center’s Devon Straight.

Straight was able to capture the mother while auto shop employees searched for the two babies.

“Once they were both accounted for, I relocated them to some woods where she can continue to raise them,” Straight wrote in the post.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

