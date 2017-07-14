Two homes swallowed by growing sinkhole

Two homes have been destroyed by a growing sinkhole on Ocean Pines Drive in Land O’Lakes.

The hole has grown to 250 feet wide and has fully taken over the road. All of the asphalt has fallen into the sinkhole, officials said.

The homes impacted are located at 21825 and 21835 on Oceans Pines Drive.

At least eight homes in Land O’Lakes, about 30 miles north of Bradenton, are being evacuated because of the sinkhole.

Earlier, a boat fell into the growing hole, officials reported..

Pasco Fire Rescue, Emergency Management, Duke Energy and a Pasco building inspector are responding to the scene.

Officials said the sinkhole started as a depression that formed underneath the boat. Within an hour or so the sinkhole swallowed one home and part of another home.

The two families were not home when the depression started to form, but were able to get home in time to grab some personal belongings and their pets.

Firefighters actually entered one home to rescue two dogs before the home collapsed.

“Never seen this before. Hole grew fast and swallowed that home pretty quickly,” the Pasco PIO said.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.