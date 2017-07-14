Baby of pregnant woman struck by lightning dies

The baby of a Fort Myers woman who was nine months pregnant when she was struck by lightning two weeks ago has died, according to NBC Channel 2.
The woman, identified as Meghan Davidson by NBC Channel 2, was outside her home in the Whispering Palms gated community when lightning struck her around 4:30 p.m. on June 29. She was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital and was placed in the intensive care unit.
The news station reported that Davidson delivered her son, Owen, a week before he was due. As of Thursday, a friend of Davidson’s told the news station that Owen had died.
Davidson is recovering from a collapsed lung and cardiac arrest outside of the hospital, NBC Channel 2 reported.
Owen was the third person to die from a lightning strike in Florida this year, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, a fourth person died after being struck by lightning outside of his tent while camping in Baker.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments