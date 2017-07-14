Jeffrey Phelps AP
Jeffrey Phelps AP

Local

July 14, 2017 8:12 AM

Baby of pregnant woman struck by lightning dies

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

The baby of a Fort Myers woman who was nine months pregnant when she was struck by lightning two weeks ago has died, according to NBC Channel 2.

The woman, identified as Meghan Davidson by NBC Channel 2, was outside her home in the Whispering Palms gated community when lightning struck her around 4:30 p.m. on June 29. She was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital and was placed in the intensive care unit.

The news station reported that Davidson delivered her son, Owen, a week before he was due. As of Thursday, a friend of Davidson’s told the news station that Owen had died.

Davidson is recovering from a collapsed lung and cardiac arrest outside of the hospital, NBC Channel 2 reported.

Owen was the third person to die from a lightning strike in Florida this year, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, a fourth person died after being struck by lightning outside of his tent while camping in Baker.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole 0:49

Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole
United Way of Manatee, United Way Suncoast merge 3:01

United Way of Manatee, United Way Suncoast merge
They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training 1:41

They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training

View More Video