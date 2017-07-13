Sunset seen from Redington Beach on Thursday.
July 13, 2017 11:29 PM

Weather forecast: Drier air and fewer storms Friday and Saturday

By BRIAN McCLURE

Bay News 9 Meteorologist

Here’s your Tampa area weather forecast for Friday and the start of the weekend.

Friday will feature drier air in our atmosphere, so there will not be quite as many storms. But there will still be some, and all of them will come in the afternoon to evening.

Storms will trend westward, ending up near our coast and moving west into the gulf by the late evening. Otherwise, expect sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday night will feature storms moving out with clearing skies. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday will feature even drier air in our atmosphere, so expect that it will be a hot weekend ahead, with fewer storms to cool us down. Highs will easily be in the low to mid 90s Saturday.

