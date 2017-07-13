More than 10,000 gallons of wastewater spilled; Sarasota Bay impacted by line break

Sarasota Bay was impacted by a line break that spilled more than 10,000 gallons of wastewater into the bay and Bradenton streets Thursday, according to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection report.
The spill was caused by a break in a Manatee County sewer line located near 2150 Bay Drive in Bradenton, according to the release and Manatee County Utilites Department Public Affairs Liaison Amy Pilson. The line was located under the street.
Drinking water was not impacted in any way, Pilson said.
However, Sarasota Bay was impacted by the overflow, the release stated. To determine the extent of the impact, Compliance staff collected samples in the Bay on Thursday that will be analyzed for fecal coliform and enterococcus. There was no estimate on how much wastewater got into the bay, but Pilson said it was a “significant amount.”
Initial estimates indicate that more than 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into the streets and Sarasota Bay, according to the release. A more exact amount will be determined following calculations.
Manatee County staff were able to stop the overflow around 2 p.m. Tanker trucks were used to limit the amount of wastewater that was released and to recover as much of the wastewater as possible, according to the release.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the line failure.
Pilson said crews will work through the night to make repairs to the line to make it operational without further releases, so there might be some noise in the area. However, there was no estimate on how long repairs could take.
