The first female veterans retreat was held in 2014 at the Christian Retreat Conference Center in East Manatee. Subsequent retreats have been held at the Dayspring Conference Center in Parrish. Bradenton Herald file photo

Local

July 13, 2017 5:06 PM

Deadline nears for female veterans retreat

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

Manatee

The July 31 deadline for applying to attend the fourth-annual Female Veterans Unite networking retreat at the Dayspring Conference Center in Parrish, 8411 25th St. E., is rapidly approaching.

To be considered for the retreat, applicants may print out an application from femaleveteransunite.com.

The four-day, three-night retreat will be held Sept. 14-17.

During this retreat, the women will do various projects and activities that will allow them to build the bonds of trust with other women veterans who have also “walked their same walk.”

Those selected for the retreat will be able to attend free of charge because of the sponsorship of Gold Coast Eagle Distributing Company/Budweiser, Home Depot, and BMW of Sarasota. For anyone who would like to assist, there is a go fund me page at https://www.gofundme.com/femaleveteransunite. Donations may also be made by check to FVU, P.O. Box 5403, Sarasota, FL 34237-5403.

For more information, call 941-266-2769 or 727-807-6458.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053

