Higher school impact fees get nod of approval in Manatee

Manatee County’s school impact fees moved closer to their next increase Thursday, but the rates aren’t as high as expected when they were reinstated two years ago.
The proposed new impact fee rates now go before the Manatee County Commission for final approval. The planning commission found the recommendation to be consistent with the county’s Comprehensive Plan.
“We are asking for more than what we are currently collecting,” said Sandra Ford with the Manatee County School District. “We actually will be collecting more impact fees than what we are collecting right now because we are only collecting at 75 percent.”
When the school impact fees were reinstated in 2015, the school board elected to implement the fees on a gradual scale meaning the fees wouldn’t raise to 100 percent level until April 2018. In May, however, the school board approved a resolution asking the county to expedite the full rates.
But when the school board sought to collect 100 percent of the impact fees sooner, a new study was required because voters had approved an increase in the school district’s sales tax.
That study sets the maximum rates at a lower level, which gave some planning commission members pause.
“We are essentially giving credits to growth not paying for growth,” said Matt Bower, a planning commission member who cast one of two dissenting votes. “That’s what I’m seeing.”
School impact fees are paid by developers to offset the cost of accommodating the students who come with new housing. For example, $4,856 is currently collected on a new, single-family home; under the proposed change, it would increase to $6,127. But 100 percent at the current rates would be $6,475, or $348 less than the new fees.
“When the fees were passed in 2015, they were phased in,” said Dwayne Guthrie, the county’s impact fee manager. “We are in the middle of the phase-in process. We haven’t gotten to 100 percent level.”
During Thursday’s hearing, Bill Clague, assistant county attorney, reminded planning commission members that they are only tasked with determining whether it is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.
“Many of the issues that you are talking about today are fiscal policy,” he said. “I think there will be a debate about them.”
There was no public comment during Thursday’s meeting on the matter.
Carson Bise, president of TischlerBise, said they consulted with county homebuilders when developing the updated school impact fee study.
Also on Thursday, the planning commission:
- Recommended approval of a General Development Plan on approximately 16.48 acres for Centerstone of Florida’s expansion of the “existing Community Behavioral Health Hospital adding 73,829 square feet of gross floor area and 100 beds for a total of 150,000 square feet and 200 beds facility,” according to agenda materials. The planning commission also recommended approval of a rezone for the southern portion of the site, which is located east of U.S. 301, on the south side of 26th Avenue East and on the north side of 30th Avenue East, to Planned Development Public Interest.
- Recommended approval of a rezone of approximately 2.4 acres of a 7.4-acre property to Agriculture Suburban zoning district. The site is located at 9703 25th St. E., Parrish.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Updated school impact fee schedule
Single family: Existing maximum, $6,475; Proposed, $6,127; Current collected, $4,856
Townhouse/duplex: Existing maximum, $6,848; Proposed, $6,471; Current collected, $5,136
Manufactured home: Existing maximum, $1,478; Proposed, $1,971; Current collected, $1,109
Multi family/other: Existing maximum, $3,525; Proposed, $3,502; Current collected, $2,644
Source: TischlerBise presentation
Comments