July 13, 2017 9:37 AM

Thursday weather forecast: More rain

By Michael Moore Jr.

Thursday is likely to bring rain on and off throughout the day.

The National Weather Service is projecting a 70 percent chance of precipitation in Manatee County, with new rainfall expected to be between a tenth and a quarter of inch. Should thunderstorms persist, this could amount to more. We can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with additional thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 91 degrees and a heat index value as high as 102, with an east wind that is 9 to 11 mph. The low for the evening is 76.

Klystron 9 Radar’s seven-day forecast shows more rain and heat in the following days.

Friday is expected to have a 40 percent chance of rain with a high of 92 and a low of 77, while Saturday has a 40 percent chance with a high of 93. Sunday and Monday both have a 50 percent chance of rainfall, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s chances jump back up to 60 percent.

At no point is the high expected to drop below 90 degrees.

