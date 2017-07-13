Man hospitalized after crashing into Riverview High School

A 21-year-old Sarasota man was hospitalized after he lost control of his car and slammed into a concrete wall at Riverview High School, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The man was driving a 2001 Honda CR-V eastbound on Proctor Road east of Rivetta Court around 10:44 p.m. Wednesday when he passed the driver in front of him in the left lane. As the man re-entered the left lane, he lost control of the car and drove onto the grass shoulder of the road, according to FHP.
The car then crashed into a concrete wall on the north side of Riverview High School, ultimately stopping at the school’s entrance.
According to FHP, the man was not wearing a seat belt. He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
