Temporary detours have been announced for the diverging diamond interchange at University Parkway and Interstate 75 for Thursday night and Friday morning.
July 13, 2017 8:44 AM

I-75/University Parkway detours announced for Thursday and Friday

By James A. Jones Jr.

Temporary detour routes have been announced at the Interstate 75/University Parkway exchange to install an overhead truss and for paving between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound and westbound University Parkway will be closed west of I-75 at the diverging diamond, the Florida Department of Transportation announced.

Also to be closed are the I-75 northbound and southbound off-ramps leading to westbound University Parkway.

  • Motorists traveling east on University Parkway (west of I-75) wishing to travel east through the interchange are directed to travel south on I-75, exit at Fruitville Road/Exit 210, enter northbound I-75, and exit at University Parkway/Exit 213 and travel east.
  • Motorists traveling west on University Parkway (east of I-75) wishing to travel west through the interchange are directed to travel north on I-75, exit at westbound SR 70/Exit 217B, enter southbound I-75, and exit at Fruitville Road/Exit 210, (south of University Parkway/Exit 213) travel west to Cattlemen Road, and travel north to University Parkway.
  • Motorists traveling north on I-75 wishing to travel west on University Parkway are directed to exit at Fruitville Road/Exit 210, (south of University Parkway/Exit 213) travel west to Cattlemen Road, and travel north on Cattlemen Road to University Parkway.
  • Motorists traveling south on I-75 wishing to travel east on University Parkway are directed to exit at eastbound SR 70/Exit 217A (north of University Parkway/Exit 213), travel east to Lakewood Ranch Blvd., and travel south to University Parkway.
  • Motorists traveling south on I-75 wishing to travel west on University Parkway are directed to exit at Fruitville Road/Exit 210 (south of University Parkway/Exit 213), travel west to Cattlemen Road, travel north on Cattlemen Road to University Parkway.

Improvements being made as part of this project consist of constructing a diverging diamond interchange, adding an auxiliary lane on northbound and southbound I-75, constructing new bridges on I-75 over University Parkway, widening of University Parkway, widening of I-75 bridges over Errie Creek and Foley Creek, realignment of on-ramps and off-ramps at I-75/University Parkway, addition of ponds, drainage improvements, new lighting and signalization, construction of a noise wall on the west side of I-75, sidewalks, bike lanes and pedestrian walkways. Expected completion is fall 2017.

The contractor is Prince Contracting.

