July 13, 2017 7:12 AM

Distracted teen driver crashes into home

By Hannah Morse

A 17-year-old driver distracted by her cell phone crashed into a Town ‘N Country home late Wednesday, Bradenton Herald news partner Bay News 9 reported.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told Bay News 9 that the driver, who had her learner’s permit, was traveling northbound on Murray Hill Drive while using her cell phone. Officials reported that the teen said she didn’t see the T intersection and crashed into a home in the 7800 block of Winston Lane.

According to Bay News 9, there weren’t any indications that the driver tried to stop.

No one was home at the time and the driver had minor injuries. The teen is expected to be cited in the crash.

