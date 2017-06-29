‘Gotcha Day’ at Manatee County Animal Services this Saturday

With 250 dogs and cats available for adoption, Manatee County Animal Services will be having reduced adoption fees this Saturday.
As part of the “Gotcha Day” event, all adoptions will be $10 at both the Palmetto shelter, 305 25th St. W., for dogs and cats as well as the downtown Bradenton location, 1002B Manatee Ave. W., for cats only. Manatee County residents will also have to buy a $15 tag.
“Happy ‘Gotcha Day’ is an event to commemorate the day new pet parents can say it was the day ‘We Gotcha from the Shelter’ to their new four-legged family member,” a news release states.
During the one-day event, which is co-hosted by Friends of Manatee County Animal Services, there will be free prizes for the first 25 adoptions in addition to every adopter receiving a “Gotcha Day” birth certificate. All animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on shots.
“The event is designed to place adoptable animals in good homes and relieve the overcrowded kennels at the shelter,” the release states.
For more information, call 941-742-5933 or visit mymanatee.org/pets.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
