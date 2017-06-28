Porch fire forces evacuation at Bradenton apartment complex

An apartment building was evacuated, but no one was injured when a fire was reported at the Bradenton Reserve apartment complex Wednesday night.
Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene around 8 p.m. When they arrived at the apartment complex off 34th Street West, smoke was showing from the roof of the two-story apartment building and a fire on a second-floor porch, Battalion Chief Joe Falcone said.
The entire building, Building 10, was evacuated, though the fire was contained to one apartment, Falcone said. However, surrounding apartments could have smoke and water damage.
The fire was under control as of about 9 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
