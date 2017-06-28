Naples was named the best beach town to live in by a WalletHub study. Pictured is Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, named No. 10 on Dr. Beach’s 2014 list of best beaches.
June 28, 2017 11:35 AM

Florida city ranked ‘best beach town to live in.’ But they don’t have the ‘best’ beach

By Hannah Morse

Although Siesta Beach reigns supreme as the best beach in the country, it doesn’t mean its locale is necessarily the best place to hang your hat.

According to a WalletHub study, the best overall beach town in the U.S. to live in is Naples.

Looking at six factors — affordability, education and health, weather, economy, safety and quality of life — 227 seaside cities were compared on 49 attributes. Naples also was No. 1 for quality of life, according to WalletHub.

Source: WalletHub

Sarasota was tied for first for attributes of most nightlife establishments per capita, most restaurants per capita and most coffee shops per capita.

No Manatee County beach towns were included in the study, but six Florida cities made the top 10. Sarasota was just edged out at No. 12, and the lowest ranked beach town was Shirley, N.Y.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Top overall ranked beach towns, according to WalletHub

  • Naples, Fla.
  • Key West, Fla.
  • Eden Prairie, Minn.
  • Traverse City, Mich.
  • St. Augustine, Fla.

Lowest overall ranked beach towns, according to WalletHub

  • Babylon, N.Y.
  • Hampton Bays, N.Y.
  • Stony Brook, N.Y.
  • Patchogue, N.Y.
  • Shirley, N.Y.

