Bower Foundation to feed Bradenton homeless on July 4

A local non-profit hopes to start an annual tradition of feeding the needy for free every July 4th.
The Bower Foundation has just announced that its “First Annual Red, White & Blue BBQ” will be held noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Joseph Storehouse Restoration Center, 1027 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, soda, water and apple pie will be provided free to those in need, said Vincent Bower, chief executive officer of the Bower Foundation, a local non-profit whose mission is to support the community by working with local non-profits and organizations that serve those in need.
“While people come together during the holiday to celebrate the country’s independence through family gatherings and celebration, many of those in our own community are unable to even eat on this day,” Bower said.
The 2016 Homeless Census Estimate for Florida reported high numbers of unsheltered chronic homeless and chronic homeless in Manatee and Sarasota, Bower added.
Sponsors of the event include Palm Printing, Splitfire Grill, J.J. Taylor, Kona Ice, BB&T, Home Depot, Gold Coast Beverage, Joseph Storehouse Restoration Center and the Bradenton Marauders.
Information: 941-780-5332 or Bowerfoundation@gmail.com.
