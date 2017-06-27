Postal Service to stay in Holmes Beach

The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday the contract postal unit at 5354 Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach will continue to serve the community as Mail Etc.
Mail Etc. will open at the location on July 1, and hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, according to the release from the Postal Service.
The Mail Etc. will provide mail service to post office box customers and offer full shipping, mailing, printing, fax, notary and other services, according to the release.
There is a contract postal unit and one post office on Anna Maria Island, according to an email from Enola Rice, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Postal Service.
“We are pleased to be able to open the new CPU at the same location. We expect a smooth transition,” Rice said in an email.
Rice said Postal Service records for the CPU Holmes Beach location date back more than 20 years.
The post office is always open at www.usps.com and through the Postal Service’s smartphone app.
