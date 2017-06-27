Bradenton mayor named one of 70 ‘home rule heroes’

Each year the Florida League of Cities honors elected and non-elected officials across the state with the “Home Rule Hero” award and Mayor Wayne Poston has made the list of 70 award recipients for 2017.
Poston was recognized for working with state and federal representatives to help them “understand how their decisions affect those of us in local government, which I like to call boots on the ground,” Poston said. “We understand firsthand the unintended consequences of state and federal law.”
Preventing the loss of home rule power to the state Legislature appears to be a yearly battle and is essential for local municipalities to legislate their own forms of government without state interference.
In a press release issued by Florida League of Cities president and Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie, she said, “These dedicated municipal officials take time out of their busy schedules to cultivate relationships with their legislators and help them understand the issues that are most important to their constituents back home.”
Poston will receive his award at the July 13 ManaSota League of Cities meeting in Longboat Key.
“The Florida League of Cities is proud to recognize them and say thank you for all they do to help protect home rule and preserve the quality of life in their cities,” Haynie said.
