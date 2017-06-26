Keep that umbrella handy: Scattered storms, showers expected to continue throughout the week

It’s summer in Florida, and if the heat wasn’t an indicator, the rain is, as showers and storms are expected to continue into the foreseeable future.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along the coast early Tuesday, building inland as the day continues with a 60 percent chance of rain, according to Bay News 9.
Despite the chance of storms, the day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 76, according to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms may develop to the east Wednesday with shift in dominant wind flow and work their way toward the Tampa Bay area, according to Bay News 9.
The NWS predicts a 50 percent chance of scattered showers and storms before 8 p.m. The high is expected to be near 90 with the potential for the heat index values to be as high as 99.
Potential for scattered storms continues Thursday and into next Monday with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees and lows in the mid-70s, according to the NWS.
No tropical activity is expected to develop in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico for the next four to five days, according to Bay News 9.
