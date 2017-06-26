Who is responsible for killing gopher tortoises? The answer could bring a reward

The discovery of one dead and one fatally injured gopher tortoise has inspired offers of thousands of dollars in reward money for information on what caused the deaths.
In an earlier interview, a woman who asked not to be named said her children and husband found the gopher tortoises by the dog park in Greenbrook on June 8.
As they rode over a bridge, they saw one injured tortoise and a boy standing near them in a golf cart, the woman said. The boy was standing near a severely injured tortoise trying to call a rehabilitation place and pointed out a second dead tortoise, she said.
That’s when her husband returned to the house to pick up their vehicle and took the injured tortoise to Bayshore Animal Hospital.
Bayshore Animal Hospital officials said the injured tortoise brought to their office died the same day.
Gary Morse, FWS public information officer, said a report was made their dispatch center June 12, but no written report was taken at the time of the incident. He added that it is unclear what happened and that it is under investigation.
An officer who looked into the incident said there were no witnesses to what happened, Morse said, and that the wounds to one tortoise “looked very old.”
Outrage arose online after a social media post about the incident.
Dave Tymrak, who read the social media post, was upset about what may have happened to the tortoises. As retired law enforcement, he started following up and gathering information.
“I wanted to make sure the issue didn’t die,” Tymrak said.
He added that he was willing put up money for a reward for information on what happened to the tortoises.
On Monday, the Center for Biological Diversity contributed $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or a fine for the killing of two gopher tortoises, a protected species in Florida.
“It’s deeply disturbing that someone would harm these gentle, defenseless creatures,” Elise Bennett, an attorney for the center, said in a press release. “These tortoises are our wild neighbors and they deserve justice. I know fellow Floridians and visitors to our state feel the same.”
Gopher tortoises are a keystone species because their unique burrows provide habitat for more than 350 other species, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They’re a threatened species in Florida and require relocating when their habitat faces destruction due to development.
With the center’s reward added to the $1,600 in funds contributed to a reward from community members in Lakewood Ranch and an FWC Wildlife Alert hotline reward of $500, the total reward is up to $7,200.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the FWC hotline at 888-404-3922 or email tip@myfwc.com.
