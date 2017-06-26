Opposition to new apartment complex reveals ‘misguided views,’ city says

At the heart of the opposition to a new apartment complex in Palmetto were fears that renters would somehow lower the quality of life for some residents in the nearby Terra Ceia Bay Community Development District.
But the city rejected those as unlawful, and last week approved a general development plan for the proposed three-story, 18-unit multifamily apartment building, slated to be built adjacent to the 10 Downing Street recreational facility’s tennis courts, owned by the CDD. The proposed project at 2225 14th Ave. W., is on just under an acre of vacant land.
The initial concern indicated from those opposing the project was that the building was too close to the courts, but the underlying concern was revealed with further public comment. Some CDD residents just didn’t want a rental complex close to their property, particularly one where children would live.
Public comments submitted in writing to the city indicate some residents feel renters won’t keep up the property. Some of the opposition went on record to ask the developer, Bonita Vista LLC, to “put an age limit on people moving into these places, then you eliminate the children that are involved.”
City staff fired back in a report outlined by City Planner Karla Owens, who wrote, “Opposition is rooted in misguided views toward rental housing, more specifically, the core opposition within the CDD is driven by a general objection to people who rent apartments and a desire to exclude from the development families with children.”
The report states, “Despite the improper motivations of the CDD, an aversion toward people who rent and a desire to exclude families with children, these are not lawful reasons for denying the proposed development.”
As to the proximity of the CDD’s tennis courts, the city determined that recreational facilities “often provide separation between uses,” as opposed to a project being built next to another residential building, which would then require additional setbacks. The boundaries of the project take it within about 8 feet of the courts, but the nearest CDD residential building is 192 feet away.
While several residents of the CDD did speak out in support of the project, what ultimately secured at least two members of the CDD’s board of directors was an agreement made between the CDD and the developer. Bonita Vista LLC has agreed to pay for maintaining the CDD’s recreational complex in exchange for future residents getting to use the facilities.
A final site plan will be developed and go back through the planning process before construction can begin. The project will be designed with a “laundry list of stipulations,” Owens said.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
