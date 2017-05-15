While elementary students sat in class, officers were outside trying to catch a gator

An alligator likely wasn’t seeking an education when he was found near a Collier County school Friday.
The 7-foot gator wandered onto a sidewalk near Corkscrew Elementary School in Golden Gate Estates on Friday morning, according to a Facebook post form the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was called, and the gator was removed to be released to a farm, according to the post. Officials posted a video of the capture effort.
All the while, students were in class, according to the post.
Public information officer Michelle Batten of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office told ClickOrlando.com that there is a man-made lake several feet from the school, and believes that’s where the alligator came from.
Batten also issued a reminder that it is breeding season for gators.
