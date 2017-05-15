Local

May 15, 2017 4:17 PM

Man dies after fall from dock

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Tampa

A man who fell from a dock in Tampa on Monday morning has died, according to Bay News 9.

Johnnie Norton, 53, was pressure washing a dock near the Tampa Convention Center Monday morning when he fell into the Hillsborough River around 11 a.m., according to Bay News 9. Norton worked for C&W Services, and was subcontracted to pressure wash the area.

He reportedly did not resurface after the fall, Bay News 9 reported after speaking to a witness.

Tampa police divers responded to the scene and recovered Norton after searching for several minutes. He was taken Tampa General Hospital where he was pronouced dead, according to Bay News 9.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trump presidency attacking institutions of democracy, ACLU official says

Trump presidency attacking institutions of democracy, ACLU official says 1:46

Trump presidency attacking institutions of democracy, ACLU official says
Aerial footage showing effects of North Port wildfire 0:17

Aerial footage showing effects of North Port wildfire
Watch what Anna Maria Island looks like at sunrise 0:53

Watch what Anna Maria Island looks like at sunrise

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos