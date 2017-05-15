Man dies after fall from dock

A man who fell from a dock in Tampa on Monday morning has died, according to Bay News 9.
Johnnie Norton, 53, was pressure washing a dock near the Tampa Convention Center Monday morning when he fell into the Hillsborough River around 11 a.m., according to Bay News 9. Norton worked for C&W Services, and was subcontracted to pressure wash the area.
He reportedly did not resurface after the fall, Bay News 9 reported after speaking to a witness.
Tampa police divers responded to the scene and recovered Norton after searching for several minutes. He was taken Tampa General Hospital where he was pronouced dead, according to Bay News 9.
TPD divers recovered man underwater— TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 15, 2017
The victim has been transported to TGH w life threatening injuries
