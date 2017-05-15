Trump presidency represents a comprehensive attack on civil rights, liberties, Florida ACLU director says

The Trump presidency is the most comprehensive attack on civil rights and civil liberties imaginable, the executive director of the ACLU of Florida said Monday.
“This feels different right now,” Howard Simon said at the Manatee County Democratic Party clubs and caucuses’ joint luncheon Monday at IMG Academy Golf Club. “We haven’t seen it all roll out yet.”
While there are policy differences with every administration, Simon said President Donald Trump’s administration is an attack on the institutions of democracy.
“If you want to end democracy, you end the role of an independent, critical press,” Simon said at a lectern with a poster that said “Dissent is Patriotic.”
More than 250 people attended Monday’s luncheon where Simon, who is the longest serving ACLU director in the United States, spoke. Before November’s election, there were 400,000 ACLU members nationally and today, there are 1.6 million members nationwide and about 43,000 in Florida.
“People are looking to us to save democracy,” Simon said, adding that they still have three weapons: constitutions, courts and the people.
The work of the ACLU, which is a nonpartisan organization, is always two steps forward and one step back, Simon said.
“America is incrementalism,” Simon said. “We are going to be facing losses. There is no way around it. ...Though there are going to be losses, I think we are closer to the promise of equality that’s in our Constitution and Bill of Rights than we were 50 years ago, 10 years ago, even five years ago.”
But even still, Simon called the Trump presidency the biggest threat to American democracy in his lifetime.
“There’s never been a bigger threat to American democracy than what we are facing now,” he said.
On a more local level, Simon talked Monday about the Florida Constitution Revision Commission.
“We have, all of us in this room, the fight of our life ahead of us,” Simon said. “I’m not yet talking about the current president. What I am talking about is the Constitutional Revision Commission. ...While I think we are in store for the fight of our lifetimes, we are also going to have maybe the greatest opportunity to make constitutional significant change in Florida.”
Florida is one of four states in the United States with a lifetime ban of voting for people with a felon record and there will soon be a campaign launched to remove that from Florida’s Constitution, Simon said. If the amendment is passed, it would affect approximately 1.2 million Floridians, he added.
“We are going to make a major effort to get it on the ballot in 2018,” he said. “We’ve done polling and things look good for that.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
