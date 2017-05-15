Deputies looking for missing Bradenton woman

A 26-year-old Bradenton woman is considered missing and endangered after she was last seen in Parrish on Wednesday and reported missing three days later.
Jenna K. Ell was reported missing at 2:14 p.m. Saturday after she sent her mother a message saying she might harm herself, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen Wednesday on Manatee Road in Parrish, but may be in the St. Petersburg area.
Ell has not taken her medication in more than a year and her mother believes Ell may be using drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ell drives a gold 2015 Nissan Altima with Florida license plate CTEU29. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on Ell’s whereabouts can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-745-7081.
Comments