May 15, 2017 3:31 PM

Crews begin mop up of wildfire near North Port

By Sara Nealeigh

North Port

Crews are now mopping up the Raintree fire that broke out over the weekend near North Port, according to a tweet from a Florida Forest Service spokesman.

Crews from South Carolina have come to the aid in Florida and worked on mop up throughout the night Sunday into Monday morning, according to officials in a tweet. The crews are back out this morning to continue mop up work.

The Raintree fire, which burned acreage in the Griffin Reserve in southern Sarasota County, grew to 3,500 acres and was 35 percent contained Monday, according to ABC Action News.

Following the fire, smokey conditions could last up to a month, officials told ABC Action News.

Thousands of acres burned after what crews called one of the “fastest running fires they have ever fought,” according to ABC Action News. The blaze grew 200 acres every half hour Saturday, the station reported, burning .

Interstate 75 remains open Monday afternoon. It was shut down Saturday while crews worked to contain the fire with assistance from numerous water drops from helicopters.

However, Raintree Boulevard at Price Boulevard is currently shut down, according to ABC Action News.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

