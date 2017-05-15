Tractor trailer overturns on I-75 in Pasco County, closing northbound lanes

A tractor trailer hauling logs crashed on Interstate 75 near mile marker 285 in Pasco County on Monday morning, closing all northbound lanes.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tractor trailer was traveling north on I-75 approaching State Road 52 when the load shifted.
The driver lost control and the trailer overturned on its left side before colliding with the concrete barrier wall dividing northbound and southbound traffic.
FHP said the northbound lanes of I-75 likely would remain closed for the next several hours.
