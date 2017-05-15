Hurricane season is around the corner. Here’s how you can train to be a shelter volunteer

With the start of hurricane season a little more than two weeks away, Manatee County will have a training for shelter volunteers.
Through a partnership with the American Red Cross of Southwest Florida, the county’s emergency management division will have the two trainings: June 12 and 14. The free trainings will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Manatee County Public Safety Center, 2101 47th Terrace E., Bradenton.
“These shelters are open to the public when local evacuation orders are given and provide a safe place for residents during tropical storms and hurricanes,” a news release states. “After completing the training, volunteers will be able to assist in selecting, opening, organizing, operating and closing a shelter.”
While the training is open to anyone, it is encouraged for disaster services volunteers, including members of neighborhood Community Emergency Response Teams, the Manatee County Medical Reserve Corps and amateur radio operators, according to the release.
“Local volunteers are our greatest resource to quickly and effectively meet our disaster response needs,” Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris said in the release. “This training is a great next step for the dozens of disaster volunteer and service-driven organizations in Manatee County. Not only are shelter volunteers provided with a safe place during tropical storms and hurricanes, their actions make a difference in the lives and safety of our residents.”
To register, email your name and phone number to emergency.management@mymanatee.org or call 941-749-3500.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
