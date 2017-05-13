Annual Stamp out Hunger food drive collects about half compared to last year

This year’s National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger national food drive in Manatee County collected about half the total donated last year, according to the Food Bank of Manatee.
An estimated 12,000 to 13,000 pounds of food was collected on Saturday in Manatee County.
During the annual food drive, residents left bags of nonperishable food near their mailboxes, and it was collected by mail carriers on their routes Saturday.
“We are always grateful for the community for whatever they do and to the letter carriers for all their extra work to collect the food at the same time they deliver the mail,” said Cindy Sloan, with the Food Bank of Manatee. “If they’d still like to make donations, they can bring donations down to the food bank, and we will feed them to our families in need.”
Volunteers along with U.S. Postal Service workers were at the Bradenton Beach, Ellenton, Palmetto and Parrish post offices on Saturday loading the donations onto trucks to be later taken to the food bank.
“It’s so neat to see when everybody unites to help those less fortunate,” Sloan said.
The Food Bank of Manatee provides nutritional assistance and supportive services to individuals in need throughout Manatee County.
The food bank distributes food to nonprofit agencies, including food pantries, soup kitchens and churches, according to its website.
“Families in crisis situations can receive food packages on a temporary basis, as well as infant care baskets with formula, diapers, wipes and other baby essentials. Pet food also is available,” the agency’s website says.
For more information about the Food Bank of Manatee, call 941-747-3663 or visit foodbankofmanatee.org.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
