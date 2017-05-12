Local

May 12, 2017 10:34 PM

Small chance of showers over Mother’s Day weekend

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Bradenton

Temperatures through the weekend will see highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening, but National Weather Service calls for about a 40 percent chance of rain.

Therefore, only expect some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, according to Bay News 9.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will be just slightly less humid, but Bay News 9 meteorologists warn not to expect any cooler air.

The National Weather Service calls for about a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday morning, with the high expected near 87.

The highs for the rest of the week will stay in the upper 80s, reaching 90 degrees Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and lows expected to stay in the lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

