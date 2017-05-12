Suspect dead, K-9 recovering after shootout

The alleged suspect in an officer-involved shooting is dead and a K-9 is in surgery Friday night after a shootout, according to reports.
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told the Palm Beach Post that Philip Oshea, 46, died after a morning shootout with deputies. No deputies were injured.
Three deputies are on administrative leave, following sheriff’s office policy, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Oshea had an “extensive criminal history,” had “been to prison several times” and was wanted for a robbery in Raleigh, N.C., according to the Palm Beach Post.
Oshea allegedly fired at a deputy Friday morning.
The series of events detailed by the Palm Beach Coast started early Friday morning when a suspect — believed to be Oshea — robbed a pub by allegedly pointing a gun at the bartender.
Bartenders called 911 and deputies were in pursuit within a couple minutes, but he crashed the car he was driving, according to the Palm Beach Post. Oshea allegedly came out shooting at a deputy and fled.
The deputy was injured while seeking cover, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Officials caught up to Oshea in Jupiter and another shootout occurred near an apartment complex on Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach Post.
A K-9, Kasper, was shot while protecting his handler, and was recovering and in stable condition Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Comments