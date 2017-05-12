Local

May 12, 2017 7:34 PM

Brush fires spark in Poinciana, Plant City

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Poincinana

A 30-acre brush fire continues to burn in Poinciana and is about 50 percent contained, according to reports.

About 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power, according to Bay News 9.

Cypress Parkway is closed between Poinciana Parkway and Poinciana Medical Center, according to Bay News 9.

The fire crossed into Osceola County, but officials told Bay News 9 that no structures are in danger.

Meanwhile, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service officials are responding to a brush fire in Plant City off Bob Smith Avenue, according to Bay News 9.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows what new convention center hotel in Palmetto will look like

Video shows what new convention center hotel in Palmetto will look like 4:32

Video shows what new convention center hotel in Palmetto will look like
Bob Blalock receives 'Good Scout' award 2:33

Bob Blalock receives 'Good Scout' award
Video shows woman running down cyclist in road rage attack 0:37

Video shows woman running down cyclist in road rage attack

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos