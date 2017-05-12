Brush fires spark in Poinciana, Plant City

A 30-acre brush fire continues to burn in Poinciana and is about 50 percent contained, according to reports.
About 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power, according to Bay News 9.
Cypress Parkway is closed between Poinciana Parkway and Poinciana Medical Center, according to Bay News 9.
The fire crossed into Osceola County, but officials told Bay News 9 that no structures are in danger.
Meanwhile, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service officials are responding to a brush fire in Plant City off Bob Smith Avenue, according to Bay News 9.
Meanwhile, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service officials are responding to a brush fire in Plant City off Bob Smith Avenue, according to Bay News 9.
