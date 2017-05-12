This roadway is about to get a little bit brighter

A section of 53rd Avenue West will soon be lighted.

Roadway lighting will be installed along the stretch from east of 75th Street West to west of 43rd Street West, according to Manatee County’s Invitation for Bid.

The county is seeking a company to complete the work within 180 calendar days from when the contract is issued.

The lighting comes as a project, which is turning the undivided two-lane, an approximately 1.8-mile segment of 53rd Avenue West between 43rd Street West to the roundabout at 75th Street West, into a divided four-lane roadway, is underway.

On Friday, county officials said that the project is anticipated to be complete at the end of the year.

While there are no future road closures expected, the traffic will be shifted onto the new segment of road shortly to allow work to be completed on the existing road, according to the official.

Woodruff & Sons Inc. of Bradenton is the contractor completing the roadway project.