Lakewood Ranch student wins congressional art competition

For her watercolor titled “Maybelline,” Morgan Mulholland of Lakewood Ranch High School won top honors in the 2017 High School Congressional Art Competition, a district-wide showcase for young artists.
Mulholland will receive round-trip airfare to Washington to attend a congressional reception in June. “Maybelline” will be showcased for one year in the highly traveled corridor between the U.S. Capitol and the Cannon House Office Building.
Ana Tavares of Sarasota High School received the “Facebook Fan Favorite” Award for her acrylic painting “Out of the Wood.” The Facebook award goes to the student whose artwork receives the most likes and shares on U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s Facebook page.
“Morgan’s art will be placed on display in the U.S. Capitol and Ana’s art will be displayed in my Washington, D.C. office,” Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, announced Friday.
Also honored in the competition were Kristyn Weaver of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School in Bradenton with a second-place award for her photograph, “Untitled.”
Ginger Haggbloom of Newsome High School in Lithia took third-place honors for her digital photograph “Ignited.”
The second- and third-place winners’ art work, as well as the honorable mentions will remain on display in the Johnson-Blalock Education Center at the Ringling Museum until the fall of 2017.
“I’m impressed by the exceptional talent of every high schooler who submitted artwork for this year’s competition. It’s clear that students from the 16th Congressional District have an endless amount of creativity and skill,” Buchanan said.
Chris Jones, Ringling Museum associate curator of photography and special exhibitions , Keith Crowley, chief preparator and artist, and Libby Bennett, chief graphic designer and artist, judged the entries from Manatee, Sarasota, and Hillsborough counties.
This year there were 39 students who participated in the contest.
The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school visual art competition. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 students have participated.
