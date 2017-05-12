The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation will soon have a new leader

The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation will have a new leader this summer.
Carol Butera has been named as its new executive director beginning mid-July.
“It is an honor to represent the Selby Foundation and steward the remarkable legacy left by William G. and Marie Selby,” she said in a news release. “Their gift has had significant impact on the lives of thousands of young people, and the operations of hundreds of charitable organizations. My hope, with the support of the Administrative Committee, is to continue the collaborative partnership of the Foundation in improving the lives of current and future generations.”
With 22 years of leadership in foundation, nonprofit, philanthropy and educational organizations, Butera, who was most recently vice president of Children First, will succeed Sarah Pappas.
Pappas is leaving to begin a nonprofit consulting practice.
“Carol Butera possesses the perfect blend of experience, intelligence, compassion, drive and desire to collaborate,” said Karin Grablin, the foundation’s administrative committee chairwoman. “The Administrative Committee is eager to broaden the vision of the Selbys’ legacy in our community through Carol’s leadership.”
Since 1955, the foundation has awarded more than $120 million in grants to nonprofits in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties as well as provided scholarships to more than 5,000 undergraduate students.
