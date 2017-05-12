Wildfire continues to burn near apartment complex

A wildfire that broke out south of an apartment complex Thursday night continued to burn into the morning.
Crews were called out to the fire near the 336-unit Ranch Lake Apartments around 7:38 p.m., said East Manatee Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Will Hall. Firefighters were on scene five minutes later and the fire was reported extinguished just before midnight.
A portion of Ranch Lake Boulevard had been closed Thursday night so fire crews could work without the flames garnering attention and traffic. Florida Forest Service crews used bulldozers to draw a fire line in order to keep the fire contained to a three-acre area.
The apartment’s property manager said she noticed smoke coming from the area Friday morning and called 911. At least two smoky hotspots could be seen around the barren earth where the wildfire had been.
Florida Forest Service senior ranger Chris Taylor said officials will “babysit” the fire and widen fire lines so the fire doesn’t expand. Taylor added that neighboring areas aren’t in any danger.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though locals told officials they had seen people in the wooded area before the fire broke out.
According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire danger index for Manatee County is “very high,” the second highest on the scale. The U.S. Drought Monitor lists the county as being in a severe drought as of May 9. There is currently a county-wide burn ban.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments