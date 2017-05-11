North Port man arrested after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at someone while driving

A North Port man is facing felony charges after officials say he pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at another vehicle as he was driving.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to a road rage incident that involved a firearm, according to FHP.
William R. Smith, 21, allegedly pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at the occupants of another vehicle while he was driving his 2002 Jeep Cherokee on Interstate 75 Thursday, according to FHP.
Smith’s Jeep and another vehicle were traveling south on Interstate 75 near mile marker 194, but Smith got off the interstate at the Sumter Boulevard Exit in North Port.
The Jeep was stopped at Sumter Boulevard and Price Boulevard with assistance from the North Port Police Department, according to FHP. After an investigation, Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments