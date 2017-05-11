Finalists for Bayshore principal position address school and community

Students, families, faculty and staff of Bayshore High School had the opportunity to meet and talk to the final three candidates to fill the school’s principal position Thursday night.
Shane Hall, Audie Ash and Wendell Butler stood before the crowds at Bayshore High School, which were separated into community forum and a faculty/staff forum, and introduced themselves and their philosophies. One thing they all made clear — their focus is on the students.
Hall, Ash and Butler all addressed the importance of the students and their success in school during their time in the faculty and staff forum.
Questions from teachers and staff focused on the candidates’ stances on Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) — Bayshore is a demonstration school for the program to help underachieving students — along with Exceptional Student Education (ESE) and technology in the classrooms.
Hall has been an assistant principal at Manatee High School since 2013, and prior to that he served as an interim and assistant principal at Southeast High School since 2007. He was an ESE specialist for the School District of Manatee County in 2006-07 and an ESE self-contained teacher at Southeast High School for four years before that.
“My surveys have always been positive and I want to continue that,” Hall said.
He emphasized that he wants to be a servant leader and have strong relationships within the school.
“It’s all about the students, that’s my philosophy. We’re here for the kids, that’s why I’m here.”
Ash, a former teacher at West Nassau High School from 1998-2010, became dean of discipline at Yulee High School in 2010 where he stayed until accepting the role of principal at Taylor County High School in 2013.
Ash said he wants to inundate the school with positive messages because “there’s lots of things we need to celebrate.”
“Student success is all that matters, and they can feel that,” Ash said. “You are worth my time.”
Butler has been assistant principal at Southeast High School since 2011 and taught at the school since 2003. He also attended Southeast as a student.
When asked about how to help Level I students, Butler stressed the issue of attendance. He looks to improve attendance rates and give Level I students a reason to come to school every day. At Southeast, he said, assistant principals even made home visits to talk to families about why students were missing school.
“It’s an opportunity to help students be as successful as they possibly can be. They’re still our kids in our county,” Butler said.
The district announced last month that Bayshore’s longtime principal, David Underhill, would become the principal of Manatee High School, and current Manatee High Principal Don Sauer has accepted a position in the district office.
