Bradenton Police on the hunt for ... good kids

Is your child an unsung community all star? If you have a child who goes above and beyond at the community level with acts of good deeds and volunteerism, the Bradenton Police Department wants to know.
The Bradenton Police Department’s Baseball Buddies program is back. The program partners BPD and the Tampa Bay Rays, which is donating 1,000 Rays baseball tickets to be handed out to Bradenton residents. The vouchers are good for four seats to any home baseball game, excluding Chicago Cubs games, for the remainder of the 2017 season.
In a press release, Police Chief Melanie Bevan said the department is looking for kids within the city of Bradenton who “step up to the plate” by performing good deeds and acts of volunteerism.
“If you know any young all-stars who are out there making a difference and serving their community, come to the station or approach one of our officers walking the beat and tell them how you or someone you know scored a grand slam in service,” Bevan said. “We want to recognize our most valuable players who make the city of Bradenton a better place in which to live, work and conduct business.”
BPD is particularly in search of area kids up to doing good who might not otherwise be able to afford a trip to see a Major League Baseball game.
“In return, Bradenton police officers are simply seeking a few minutes of face time with the youth to perpetuate a positive interaction opportunity,” Bevan said.
The department also is seeking adults in the community who are serving in some capacity involving the city’s youth, as well as other volunteers who serve in different organizations.
If you want to recognize someone for the Baseball Buddies program, contact Sgt. Leo Donnelly at 941-741-3044 or stop by the station at 100 10th St. W.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
