Medical marijuana moratorium extension moves to final public hearing

As the Florida Legislature considers a special session to resolve the differences between the House and Senate’s version of a medical marijuana bill, municipalities continue in limbo to await what regulations the Legislature will impose.
Whether the special session happens or not, it’s too late at the local level for many municipalities that enacted temporary moratoriums with the assumption the Legislature would have it figured out by now. Bradenton will decide after a final public hearing on May 24 whether to extend a six-month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries it imposed in December and which expires June 1.
Planning and Community Development Director Catherine Hartley said the moratorium was designed to allow the city to add specific zoning regulations to accommodate dispensaries but without knowing what the final state rules will look like, it’s impossible to begin that process.
“The moratorium was to wait to see what the Legislature would do and they kind of punted on that,” said city attorney Bill Lisch, who noted if the Department of Health is left to write the regulations, “then don’t be surprised when people start challenging those rules,” potentially delaying access to medical marijuana in the state for even longer.
Palmetto resolved the situation during the 2016 elections when medical marijuana was narrowly defeated. Palmetto created an ordinance limiting dispensaries to the city’s heavy commercial industrial district.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Here’s what you have been saying
“There is no reason for them to be dragging their feet on it now. This is either a bunch of elected officials who don’t want to serve the people, or they are just delaying until they can figure out how to make sure their friends profit. Either way not being prepared is unacceptable.” Aaron Wood
“First of all it’s a plant. If you look at the history of medical marijuana in the thousands of people it has helped when regular drugs have failed, this is a no-brainer.” Glen Gibellina
“People need relief and these brain-dead politicians are dropping the ball as usual.” Rusty Price
