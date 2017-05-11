Airport’s opposition, and fears of another 9-11, derail proposed condo towers

A proposal to construct four seven-story condominium buildings over parking was the first time the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport president and CEO ever spoke out against a proposed development.
But on Thursday, Rick Piccolo passionately spoke in opposition to the proposed Blu Harbor, which calls for 212 multi-family units, as well as a clubhouse and 80 new boat slips in addition to the 53 existing boat slips, on approximately 12 acres on U.S. 41 — and in the airport’s flight path.
Over the past eight months, the airport has studied flights flying over where Blu Harbor would be built and one general aviation flight came in only nine feet over the proposed rooftops at 90 feet.
“This makes no sense,” Piccolo said. “People will complain and they will complain to their elected officials. We, too, want to see the corridor improved. This isn’t a good thing for the community, as much as I wish I could say it was.”
Following staff’s recommendation for denial, the planning commission unanimously recommended denial og Blu Harbor. The county commission will consider the proposal June 1.
The site is north of Bowlees Creek, south of 69th Avenue West and west of U.S. 41.
For the planning commission members, the proposed building heights was what gave them pause.
“I like this project,” planning commission member Mike Rahn said. “We need to clean up the entrance way to Manatee County and do something spectacular there, but I just can’t get around the building heights on this site. ... I can’t get around the issue of this air space issue that we cannot mitigate against.”
Pointing to a number of taller buildings in Manatee County, Ed Vogler, an attorney representing applicant Gulfside Homes/Bowlees Creek, LLP, said it is incorrect to say they don’t exist in Manatee County.
“It is not right to say, ‘This doesn’t occur anywhere in the county,’” he said. “It certainly does. ...You can say you don’t like it, but the urban corridors were designed for exactly this purpose.”
Many neighboring residents spoke against Blu Harbor during Thursday’s meeting.
For Mike Bennett, Manatee County supervisor of elections and developer of neighboring Hawks Harbor, the entry coming into Hawks Harbor does need to be improved, but “obviously this won’t work.”
“Blu Harbor is not compatible to what we have,” he said.
Hawks Harbor resident Ellen Renner said they don’t want a “9/11 to Bradenton, Hawks Harbor and Blu Harbor.”
“I don’t want to see that happen,” she said.
Patricia Mastny, who also lives in Hawks Harbor, said she’s totally against it.
“We are part of that whole flight pattern,” she said. “My concern is the height of the buildings. ... It’s pretty high.”
