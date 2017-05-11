Name of tourist who drowned off Siesta Key is released

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the name of a tourist who drowned off Siesta Key on Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said beachgoers found Aimee Sue Hoover, 44, of Pittsburgh, found floating in the water on the south side of Point of Rocks Beach, in the 7100 block of Point of Rocks Circle.
Lifeguards started life-saving attempts but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman was snorkeling while on vacation from Pennsylvania with her husband when the incident occurred, according to preliminary information from the sheriff’s office.
