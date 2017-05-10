2-year-old boy dies after he was struck by car with sister behind the wheel

A 2-year-old Orlando boy died Wednesday night after he was struck by an SUV, with his 12-year-old sister behind the wheel, according to reports.
Florida Highway Patrol officials told WFTV the crash occurred around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Trafalgar Drive.
As the family was getting ready to leave the home, the 12-year-old girl started the SUV as her brother was standing in the driveway, WFTV reported, citing the crash report.
But the SUV was somehow put into reverse. It rolled backward and struck the boy, according to WFTV.
He was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he died Wednesday night, according to WFTV.
The girl was not injured and no information on why she was behind the wheel was immediately available, WFTV reported.
