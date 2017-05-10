History Matters: The murder of Harry Higel

Harry Higel was born in Philadelphia and moved with his family to what is now Venice in the mid-1880s. He soon moved to Sarasota, where he purchased a general store and a dock and began to sell real estate. This soon spread into involvement with the steamship industry through John Savarese, owner of the steamship Mistletoe (rechristened as The City of Sarasota in 1911), which ran to and from Tampa.
This steamship, in particular, was influential in the fishing industry along the coast of Manatee County and was covered in a previous article. Higel would later purchase the schooner Vandalia and convert it into a steamship to make the same route after The City of Sarasota was retired.
On the political side, Higel served several terms as a town councilman for unincorporated Sarasota starting in the early 1900s. He pushed for Sarasota to incorporate and, when it did, became mayor. Along with his many businesses and political aspirations, Higel is possibly most well known for naming Siesta Key, originally known as Sarasota Key. Higel undertook the barrier island as his personal mission and built Hotel Higelhurst (which burned down shortly before the completion of the bridge to the island) and a home development called Siesta. It is thought that because of this development that the island is now known as Siesta Key.
Higel’s life took an unexpected turn less than six months before Sarasota separated from Manatee County. In January 1921, he was found in the middle of a road on Siesta Key barely conscious, his wounds so severe that he was unrecognizable. Bert Lutzier and his son rushed him to a doctor, who promptly sent them to the nearest hospital, which was in Bradenton. On their sprint to Bradenton, a gold ring with H.H. stamped on it was noticed and the caretakers assumed that their charge must be Harry Higel. Despite their best efforts, he did not make it to the hospital and died en route, leaving one large question: Who killed Harry Higel?
Two suspects quickly came to the top of the list – an unnamed construction worker who had argued with Higel a few days prior to the incident and Rube Allyn, who had a long-standing issue with Higel over an unpaid debt and several other personal disagreements.
Although police examined the scene and found no definitive clues, several witnesses remembered Allyn being nearby that day and, when examining Allyn’s house, the sheriff noted a pair of blood-soaked canvas shoes with a rubber sole that appeared to be similar to those that left tracks at the scene of the crime. This was enough evidence for Allyn to be arrested. Reports differ as to what happened next, but what is known is that a mob assembled and police were forced to move Allyn to a more secure jail in Bradenton. Allyn stayed there for almost two months before being put on trial.
Although the sheriff reported that the shoes had been covered in blood, when they were sent to Tampa for examination, no trace of blood was found. With this, the grand jury at the trial found the evidence circumstantial and not nearly enough to convict a man of murder. Shortly thereafter, Allyn left Sarasota and a generous reward was offered for information relating to the case but, to this day, the death of Harry Higel remains an unsolved murder.
Krystin Miner, curator at the Florida Maritime Museum, grew up in Manatee County and treasures the unique history of the area. Contact: krystin.miner@manateeclerk.com, 941-708-6120.
