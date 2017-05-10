Jewish Family & Children’s Service honors vets

Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast recently honored five veterans during its 5th annual Tribute to Veterans Service to Community Awards Luncheon.
Honored were Don Courtney of the Manatee County Veterans Council, Todd Hughes, veterans service administrator for USF Sarasota-Manatee, C.J. Bannister, director of Goodwill Manasota's Veterans Services Program, George P. Tracy Sr., past president of the Military Officers Association of Sarasota, builder Lee Wetherington.
The honorees were selected for their ability to inspire patriotism, provide service to others and offer hope to veterans while demonstrating collaboration, leadership, and integrity. Awards were presented by retired Army Col. Troy C. Scott, and Heidi Brown, president/CEO of JFCS.
Comments