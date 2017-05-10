Sheriff seeks suspect in burglaries, vehicle theft

Detectives are asking the public to help them identify a man they believe to be involved in two burglaries and a vehicle theft early Wednesday morning in South Venice.
It all occurred between 4 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect broke a glass door at the rear of a home in the 1100 block of Ocelot Road home at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build and blonde hair. He also has a Eastern European, possibly Russian, accent, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cigarettes were also taken from a vehicle parked in the garage of a home in the 5700 block of Oxalis Road, just a few blocks away.
A white 1993 two-door Jeep Cherokee was also stolen from a home in the 1100 block of Kenisco Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The Jeep is missing the driver’s side window and has black rims and Florida license plate 4203UI.
Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4925.
