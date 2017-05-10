Red-light cameras could return to a Bradenton intersection near you

It won’t happen without debate, but red-light cameras may be returning to Bradenton intersections once again.
When the city of Bradenton turned off its seven red-light cameras last August, the move was due to issues with the vendor. It was meant to be a temporary move, and now that the Florida Legislature has decided to not repeal the 2010 Mark Wandall Traffic Safety Act, Bradenton officials are ready to renew the local debate.
“What this council did previously was to vote to move forward with finding a new vendor,” said Ward 2 Councilman Gene Brown. “Now we are at that point and I want to do what this council has already approved.”
Police Chief Melanie Bevan has identified 10 potential intersections where a camera would be appropriate.
Ward 4 Councilman Bemis Smith has long opposed the program based on its punitive nature, saying 70 percent of those ticketed are photographed fractions of a second after the light turns red.
“Statistically, there has been nothing said that says we are safer from the years we have had red-light cameras,” Smith said. “What we can say is that we made a lot of money for the state and a lot of money for the company and we charged a lot of people a lot of money for infractions that can’t even be seen by the human eye.”
Red-light cameras do create a revenue source, but most of the money goes to the state and vendors. From 2010 until last summer, red-light runners within the city limits generated $5.5 million. The state claimed $2.8 million of that revenue, and the city’s six-year intake was $269,187. Smith softened somewhat Wednesday, saying if the council could agree to include actual prevention technology, even if it’s bundled with the cameras, “then I’m willing to listen to that.”
It was encouraging news for Melissa Wandall, president of the National Coalition for Safer Roads and wife to the bill’s namesake Mark Wandall, who was killed by a red-light runner in Manatee County.
“The sooner we get these systems back up and working, it will educate our drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to encourage best practices and empower them to make the right decisions,” Wandall said. “That will result in less heartache and save lives.”
Brown said he agrees that red-light cameras shouldn’t “punish for the sake of punishment, but there are consequences to breaking the law. I believe the cameras were successful in changing bad behavior. If we do something to save one life, then we’ve done the right thing.”
