Publix recalls artichoke and spinach dip due to possibility of glass shards

If you’ve recently bought Publix’s Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip, it’s possible there’s glass fragments inside.

Publix announced a voluntary recall of its 16-ounce spinach and artichoke dip that has a UPC of 000-41415-15961 and a use-by date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1, which can be found on the lid, due to a possible health risk after customer complaints. The dip was sold at its stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

According to Publix media and community relations director Maria Brous, any customer who purchased the dip with the exact attributions may return the dip to a Publix store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-723-3366 or Publix’s Customer Care department by calling 1-800-242-1227 or go online at www.publix.com.