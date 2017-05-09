Silver Alert issued for North Port woman

A Silver Alert was issued for a 73-year-old Sarasota County woman Tuesday night.
Iona Velivis, 73, of North Port, was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Huntington Street in North Port, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Velivis may be traveling in a white 2009 Jeep Patriot with Florida license plate 402RBA, according to FDLE.
Velivis has gray hair and hazel eyes, and is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds.
If you’ve seen Velivis, or have information on her whereabouts, call 911, FDLE or North Port Police at 941-429-7300.
