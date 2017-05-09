Gov. Scott approves Everglades water storage, ban on local Uber laws

1:00 Manatee commission to discuss county administrator search next Tuesday Pause

2:05 Contractor's new job turns into walk down memory lane

1:57 Who said foster children have to be sad?

0:49 Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported

5:47 Youth soccer team embraces coach after he comes out as transgender

2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother'

1:19 Day 1 of Andres Avalos triple murder trial in Bradenton